Power restored for Cleveland residents after van crashes into utility pole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A van that crashed into a utility pole overnight on the city’s East side knocked power out for some Cleveland residents.

The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of East 147th Street and Harvard Avenue.

Impact from the crash caused damage to the utility pole and electrical wires.

Cleveland Public Power crews were called to the scene for repairs. Service was restored before 5:30 a.m.

According to Cleveland EMS, no major injuries were reported.

