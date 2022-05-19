2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Summer gas price outlook isn’t pretty and that’s putting it mildly

Gas prices are on the rise again ahead of Memorial Day.
Gas prices are on the rise again ahead of Memorial Day.(WTOC)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The gas price tracking website GasBuddy has put out its summer forecast and it will not make the average driver happy.

<

“Prices are through the roof,” GasBuddy petroleum analyst Partic De Haan said. “It’s going to be a pricey Memorial Day.”

GasBuddy’s annual survey, released today showed that even with record high gas prices 58% of Americans said they would be taking some sort of road trip this summer, and that’s higher than last year when prices were $1.50 less than where they are now.

“Against a backdrop of gas prices that have continued to set new records ahead of Memorial Day, Americans have been resilient in their desire to hit the road, but we’re certainly seeing increased hesitancy due to rising prices at the pump,” De Haan said.

According to the GasBuddy press release, “Gas prices on Memorial Day weekend are forecast to be about $4.65 per gallon, a 51% increase from last year. GasBuddy expects the average price from Memorial Day to Labor Day to be $4.40 per gallon nationally, though significant events could raise or lower the outcome.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

70 businesses seek to fill 1,500 positions at job fair in Solon
The national average for a gallon of gas went up 13.6 cents over the past week, now tying a...
National gas prices reach record high, again
The Federal Reserve announced raises to interest rates as inflation continues to rise.
What does the Fed hiking interest rates mean to you?
Gas prices in Cleveland out paced the national average in the past week. Diesel prices took a...
Gas prices in Northeast Ohio rise faster than national average