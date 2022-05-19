2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parts stolen from 8 Maple Heights school buses

(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The catalytic converters were stolen from eight Maple Heights school buses either late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Charles Keenan said the transportation director discovered the vandalism when she arrived at work on Thursday.

Since the buses were inoperable, the transportation director had to reassign buses and modify routes so they could still provide transportation to students.

Maple Heights police are investigating the incident.

