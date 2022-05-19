Winning Powerball ticket sold in Grove City, OH

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Speedway Gas Station in Grove City.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched five-of-five numbers, but didn’t have the Powerball number.

According to officials, the ticket holder also included the games Power Play option, which multiples any non-jackpot prize.

This increased the ticket from $1 million to $2 million.

The winning numbers were 40-41-64-65-17 PP=3.

The winner, who bought the ticket at the Speedway at 1895 Stringtown Road, has 180 days from the draw date to make a claim.

The Powerball jackpot is now $117 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.