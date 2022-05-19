Winning Powerball ticket sold in Grove City, OH
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Speedway Gas Station in Grove City.
Lottery officials said the ticket matched five-of-five numbers, but didn’t have the Powerball number.
According to officials, the ticket holder also included the games Power Play option, which multiples any non-jackpot prize.
This increased the ticket from $1 million to $2 million.
The winning numbers were 40-41-64-65-17 PP=3.
The winner, who bought the ticket at the Speedway at 1895 Stringtown Road, has 180 days from the draw date to make a claim.
The Powerball jackpot is now $117 million for Saturday’s drawing.
