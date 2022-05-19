2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Grove City, OH

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Speedway Gas Station in Grove City.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched five-of-five numbers, but didn’t have the Powerball number.

According to officials, the ticket holder also included the games Power Play option, which multiples any non-jackpot prize.

This increased the ticket from $1 million to $2 million.

The winning numbers were 40-41-64-65-17 PP=3.

The winner, who bought the ticket at the Speedway at 1895 Stringtown Road, has 180 days from the draw date to make a claim.

The Powerball jackpot is now $117 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

New turf installed at Solstice Steps
All-weather turf installed at Lakewood’s Solstice Steps park
Angel Matis, dribbling the basketball, drives to the hoop in a pickup game at Lakewood's...
Madison Park in Lakewood rebounds after 2 shootings near basketball court
Cleveland City Council renews push for trauma resource programs at rec centers
Cleveland City Council renews push for trauma resource programs at rec centers
Dozen ducklings saved from storm drain North Canton
Dozen ducklings saved from storm drain North Canton (video)