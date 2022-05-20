19 First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Strong storms and record heat Saturday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a wet and cloudy start to our Friday, skies are clearing across northern Ohio.

With ample sunshine and strong southerly winds, temperatures will continue to surge into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you’re spending any time outdoors this afternoon.

We’ll remain rain-free through tonight but storms are on the docket for the second half of your Saturday.

Saturday morning will be beautiful, but a few hit or miss storms may develop as soon as the noon to 3:00 PM window.

The most numerous storms will move into the area after 4:00 PM.

Expect scattered storms through 11:00 PM.

Some storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail.

A few lingering storms may drift over our area after 11:00 PM, but these should stay below severe limits.

Regarding temperatures, Saturday will be another hot and humid day.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the low 90s.

The catalyst for the thunderstorms is a cold front that’s currently situated to our west.

Said-front will move through very late Saturday into Sunday, and so, unfortunately, we have to keep a shot for showers and storms in the forecast through midday Sunday.

We will begin to dry out Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will fall behind the front.

We’ll be around 70 degrees Sunday morning, in the low 60s Sunday afternoon.

Highs on Monday will only top out in the upper 50s.

