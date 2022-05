VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was pulled from Lake Erie near Vermilion Thursday evening.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said the body was found about a 1/4 mile off the mouth of the Vermilion River.

The Huron Fire Department recovered the body and brought it to shore.

The Erie County Coroner will perform an autopsy and help identify the body.

