Cleveland Cooks takes on plant-based taco bowls with help from Heinen’s Club Fx

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As some people work to eat more a more plant-based diet, Heinen’s Club Fx is applying their seven pillar approach to wellness.

Featured today is the taco bowl recipe, providing a meal that promises to satisfy both the picky eaters, and the die-hard meat eaters.

The recipe is totally plant-based and features ground and seasoned walnuts in place of ground beef.

Ingredients

4 cups chopped Buckeye Fresh lettuce

1 tbsp. avocado oil

1 bell pepper, sliced

1/2 red onion, sliced

1 large ripe avocado, peeled and seeded

1 tsp. fresh lime juice

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed

1 Heinen’s Cooked Quinoa bowl or 1 cup cooked quinoa of your choice

Sea salt and pepper

Walnut Taco Meat

1 cup raw walnuts

1/2 tbsp. cumin

1/2 tbsp. coriander

1/2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1/2 tbsp. coconut aminos

1/4 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

Fresh ground pepper (to taste)

Toppings

Heinen’s salsa

The Dairy Free Co. sour cream

True Made Veggie Sriracha

Violife Cheddar Shreds

Fresh Cilantro, chopped

Tortilla Chips, optional

Instructions

Divide lettuce between two bowls. Heat avocado oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and add sliced peppers and onions. Sauté for 5-10 minutes, stirring frequently. While peppers and onions are cooking, add avocado to bowl and mash with fork. Mix in lime juice, cumin, and sea salt and pepper to taste. Set aside. To make the Walnut Taco Meat, add all ingredients to a food processor and pulse several times until crumbly. Be careful not to over-blend or you’ll get a big pile of mush. Divide peppers and onions, mashed avocado, walnut taco meat, beans and quinoa and layer on top of lettuce. Top with salsa, sour cream, cheddar shreds, sriracha and cilantro. Serve with a handful of tortilla chips on the side for scooping.

