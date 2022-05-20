Cleveland Cooks takes on plant-based taco bowls with help from Heinen’s Club Fx
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As some people work to eat more a more plant-based diet, Heinen’s Club Fx is applying their seven pillar approach to wellness.
Featured today is the taco bowl recipe, providing a meal that promises to satisfy both the picky eaters, and the die-hard meat eaters.
The recipe is totally plant-based and features ground and seasoned walnuts in place of ground beef.
Ingredients
- 4 cups chopped Buckeye Fresh lettuce
- 1 tbsp. avocado oil
- 1 bell pepper, sliced
- 1/2 red onion, sliced
- 1 large ripe avocado, peeled and seeded
- 1 tsp. fresh lime juice
- 1/2 tsp. cumin
- 1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed
- 1 Heinen’s Cooked Quinoa bowl or 1 cup cooked quinoa of your choice
- Sea salt and pepper
Walnut Taco Meat
- 1 cup raw walnuts
- 1/2 tbsp. cumin
- 1/2 tbsp. coriander
- 1/2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 tbsp. coconut aminos
- 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- Fresh ground pepper (to taste)
Toppings
- Heinen’s salsa
- The Dairy Free Co. sour cream
- True Made Veggie Sriracha
- Violife Cheddar Shreds
- Fresh Cilantro, chopped
- Tortilla Chips, optional
Instructions
- Divide lettuce between two bowls.
- Heat avocado oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and add sliced peppers and onions.
- Sauté for 5-10 minutes, stirring frequently.
- While peppers and onions are cooking, add avocado to bowl and mash with fork. Mix in lime juice, cumin, and sea salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
- To make the Walnut Taco Meat, add all ingredients to a food processor and pulse several times until crumbly. Be careful not to over-blend or you’ll get a big pile of mush.
- Divide peppers and onions, mashed avocado, walnut taco meat, beans and quinoa and layer on top of lettuce.
- Top with salsa, sour cream, cheddar shreds, sriracha and cilantro.
- Serve with a handful of tortilla chips on the side for scooping.
