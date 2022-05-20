2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Cooks takes on plant-based taco bowls with help from Heinen’s Club Fx

Heinen's Club Fx plant-based taco bowl recipe.
Heinen's Club Fx plant-based taco bowl recipe.(WOIO)
By Jen Picciano
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As some people work to eat more a more plant-based diet, Heinen’s Club Fx is applying their seven pillar approach to wellness.

Featured today is the taco bowl recipe, providing a meal that promises to satisfy both the picky eaters, and the die-hard meat eaters.

100% plant based 100% delicious Made this satisfying taco bowl with the awesome #ClubFx team from Heinen's today....

Posted by Jen Picciano on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

The recipe is totally plant-based and features ground and seasoned walnuts in place of ground beef.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups chopped Buckeye Fresh lettuce
  • 1 tbsp. avocado oil
  • 1 bell pepper, sliced
  • 1/2 red onion, sliced
  • 1 large ripe avocado, peeled and seeded
  • 1 tsp. fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 tsp. cumin
  • 1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed
  • 1 Heinen’s Cooked Quinoa bowl or 1 cup cooked quinoa of your choice
  • Sea salt and pepper

Walnut Taco Meat

  • 1 cup raw walnuts
  • 1/2 tbsp. cumin
  • 1/2 tbsp. coriander
  • 1/2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 tbsp. coconut aminos
  • 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
  • Fresh ground pepper (to taste)

Toppings

  • Heinen’s salsa
  • The Dairy Free Co. sour cream
  • True Made Veggie Sriracha
  • Violife Cheddar Shreds
  • Fresh Cilantro, chopped
  • Tortilla Chips, optional

Instructions

  1. Divide lettuce between two bowls.
  2. Heat avocado oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and add sliced peppers and onions.
  3. Sauté for 5-10 minutes, stirring frequently.
  4. While peppers and onions are cooking, add avocado to bowl and mash with fork. Mix in lime juice, cumin, and sea salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
  5. To make the Walnut Taco Meat, add all ingredients to a food processor and pulse several times until crumbly. Be careful not to over-blend or you’ll get a big pile of mush.
  6. Divide peppers and onions, mashed avocado, walnut taco meat, beans and quinoa and layer on top of lettuce.
  7. Top with salsa, sour cream, cheddar shreds, sriracha and cilantro.
  8. Serve with a handful of tortilla chips on the side for scooping.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Proof in Tremont's BBQ ribs
Cleveland Cooks: Tremont chef shares BBQ recipes just in time for summer
Brandied Melted Bananas from The Spot on Lakeshore
The Spot in Mentor shares recipe for brandied melted bananas; Cleveland Cooks
Breakfast or dessert? Cheesecake French toast recipe from Beachwood’s No Fork
Breakfast or dessert? Cheesecake French toast recipe from Beachwood’s No Fork
No Fork in Beachwood shares their recipe for Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast.
Breakfast or dessert? Cheesecake French toast recipe from Beachwood’s No Fork