Cleveland Marathon’s heath expo offers resources for health and fitness

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon kicked off with a health and fitness expo at the Huntington Convention Center on Friday.

University Hospitals sponsored the event and offered free health screenings for the public.

Joan Freese, director of runner services and communications for the Cleveland Marathon, said the health expo is a great way for the runners and the community who are working on their health goals.

I think it gives everyone a sense of community, brings kind of everyone together for the City of Cleveland, and it’s a healthy positive atmosphere,” Freese said. “There’s lots of health nutrition tips at the expo and it’s a great way to have people engage and come together.”

Jim Mackert has run in all 45 Cleveland Marathons. He completed the virtual marathon on Sunday.

“If you want to exercise to feel good, have a realistic goal, get a good pair of shoes,” Mackert said. “That’s important and you’ll feel a lot better.”

The 85-year-old started running when he was 37. At first, he never thought he’d run a marathon at all.

“My goal when I started was just to stay fit and I felt so good exercising that I kept running and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Mackert said.

Mackert knows it can be a challenge, at first, to get started on your fitness goals. He wants to remind everyone, that no matter where you start, don’t give up.

“Don’t listen to anybody who tells you, you can’t do it,” Mackert said. “Like I told you, you can run a marathon if you put your mind to it. It’s hard, but you can do it.

The health expo will continue Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.

