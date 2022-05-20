2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Eastlake Police investigate abduction of 20-year-old pregnant woman

Isabella Scaletta
Isabella Scaletta(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eastlake, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Eastlake Police, at approximately 12:30 Friday they took a report of a violent abduction of a pregnant female.

Police said the abducted woman is 20-year-old Isabella Scaletta she is approximately 5′02″ and 100lbs; she was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, gray/and white pajama shorts, and slippers.

Information taken from the reporting party indicated that Isabella was a possible target of a human trafficker from out of state, and that she may have been drugged.

Investigators located a witness who observed the incident and corroborated the reporting parties’ story of what had occurred outside the residence.

The Eastlake Police Department is actively following up on leads and is investigating the case.

Anyone having information relevant to this case is asked to contact the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

The future of traffic cameras is in doubt after Supreme Court ruling
The future of traffic cameras is in doubt after Supreme Court ruling
Cleveland Marathon’s heath expo offers resources for health and fitness
Cleveland Marathon’s heath expo offers resources for health and fitness
Man accused in murder of ex-girlfriend outside Sheffield Village McDonald’s pleads not guilty
Man accused in murder of ex-girlfriend outside Sheffield Village McDonald’s pleads not guilty
Clevelanders react to Buffalo shooting nearly a week after mass killings of 10 Black people
Clevelanders react to Buffalo shooting nearly a week after mass killings of 10 Black people