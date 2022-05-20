2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 16-year-old Cleveland boy with mental disability found

James Scram
James Scram(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said endangered 16-year-old James Scram was found after he went missing on May 18.

Scram was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he has a mental disability and does not have his medications.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

James Scram
James Scram(Cleveland Police)

