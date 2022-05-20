2 Strong 4 Bullies
Family fights for justice after 3-month-old allegedly abused by babysitter in Cleveland

By Sara Goldenberg and Avery Williams
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 3-month-old is fighting for justice, claiming the infant’s babysitter abused her nearly to death.

Cleveland Police arrest babysitter involved in child abuse case involving 3-month-old baby

Teresa Lawson has been charged with felonious assault in the abuse case, according to Cleveland police.

Rashae Henderson said Lawson, who is also a family member, hurt her daughter Zyia.

Henderson said Zyia had a traumatic brain bleed, bruises, strokes and seizures after being watched by Lawson.

The family is calling for a complete investigation into the case and is holding a rally Friday afternoon.

