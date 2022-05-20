Family fights for justice after 3-month-old allegedly abused by babysitter in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 3-month-old is fighting for justice, claiming the infant’s babysitter abused her nearly to death.

Teresa Lawson has been charged with felonious assault in the abuse case, according to Cleveland police.

Rashae Henderson said Lawson, who is also a family member, hurt her daughter Zyia.

Henderson said Zyia had a traumatic brain bleed, bruises, strokes and seizures after being watched by Lawson.

The family is calling for a complete investigation into the case and is holding a rally Friday afternoon.

