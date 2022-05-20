FIRST ALERT DAY: Potential for severe storms Saturday afternoon and night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Showers and storms in the area this morning. This is along a strong warm front. Hot, humid, and very windy weather this afternoon. The record high in Cleveland is 91 degrees and that is our forecast today. Winds will gust around 40 mph at times out of the south and southwest. A strong cold front sets up across northwest Ohio and out over Lake Erie tomorrow. This will be the trigger for thunderstorms. any storms that do develop can quickly turn severe given the summer like heat and humidity in place. Wind damage and flash flooding will be the main threats with these storms. The threat of storms continues Saturday night as well. High temperatures tomorrow in the 80s to around 90 degrees. The actual cold front will cross our area Sunday. More showers and storms with it. A sharp cool down happens behind the boundary.

