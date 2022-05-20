The future of traffic cameras is in doubt after Supreme Court ruling

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A decision by the Ohio Supreme Court has local communities crunching the numbers and it just may mean the end of the controversial cameras.

Public safety officials have insisted that the cameras are a safety tool and not just a way to generate revenue for stretched city budgets but the decision by the court continues to allow the state legislature to reduce funding to communities that operate traffic cameras.

Newburgh Hts and East Cleveland fought the state on the matter, claiming the majority of state legislators simply did not believe in their use and withheld revenue largely as a way to force communities to discontinue their use.

“This is a systemic, indirect attempt by the legislature to dictate the minutia and make it economically unviable or impossible or imprudent to run any traffic camera program,” said Michael Cicero, arguing in front of the Ohio Supreme Court representing Newburgh Hts.

The Court in a unanimous decision did not agree.

“The General Assembly, therefore, has exclusive discretion to reduce appropriation of local government funds to a municipality in the amount that the municipality has collected in fines from citations issued based on the operations of traffic cameras,” wrote Justice Sharon Kennedy.

Newburgh Hts. and Mayfield Village are currently re-evaluating their traffic camera programs and have currently suspended the use of the cameras.

