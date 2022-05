RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-77 southbound at I-80/Ohio Turnpike is closed due to a crash. The detour is Brecksville Rd. to SR 176 to I-77 southbound.

Also, the ramp from I-271 southbound to I-77 southbound is closed. Motorists should avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.