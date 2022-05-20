Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of assaulting East Cleveland mayor

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Friday morning in the trial against the man accused of assaulting the East Cleveland mayor last year.

East Cleveland Municipal Court records show 51-year-old Anton Billings is facing an assault charge in which current mayor Brandon King is listed as the victim.

Billings’ lawyer said the charge stems from an incident that allegedly occurred following a mayoral debate in Aug. of 2021 while Billings was running for office.

The trial began Friday, and there’s no word on when opening statements will start.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.