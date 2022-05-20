2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of assaulting East Cleveland mayor

Anton Billings
Anton Billings(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Friday morning in the trial against the man accused of assaulting the East Cleveland mayor last year.

East Cleveland Municipal Court records show 51-year-old Anton Billings is facing an assault charge in which current mayor Brandon King is listed as the victim.

Billings’ lawyer said the charge stems from an incident that allegedly occurred following a mayoral debate in Aug. of 2021 while Billings was running for office.

The trial began Friday, and there’s no word on when opening statements will start.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Cleveland Browns and First Energy Stadium. Jan. 29, 2021
Cleveland city councilperson says FirstEnergy should give up naming rights to football stadium
James Kimbrough (Source: Lorain County Jail)
Man to be arraigned for murder of ex-girlfriend outside Sheffield Village McDonald’s
Overnight shooting scene on Cleveland's East side
New information on fatal drive-by shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood
Akron police say 27-year-old Evan Shreve was hit by a man in a red Toyota Tacoma while he was...
Driver at large after fleeing crash that injured Akron man the day before his wedding