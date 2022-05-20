2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man to be arraigned for murder of ex-girlfriend outside Sheffield Village McDonald’s

By Avery Williams
Updated: 1 hour ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend outside McDonald’s is set to be arraigned Friday morning in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.

James Kimbrough III is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, violating a protection order and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Authorities allege Kimbrough shot and killed Milenna Lopez, 24, on Jan. 6 in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Detroit Road in Sheffield Village.

Milenna Lopez
Milenna Lopez (woio)

He was arrested April 16 at a duplex on Shaffer Drive in Lorain following a months-long manhunt.

Lopez, a manager at the McDonald’s, was on a break and heading to her vehicle when police said Kimbrough later shot her.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

