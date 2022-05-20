2 Strong 4 Bullies
New information on fatal drive-by shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood

Overnight shooting scene on Cleveland's East side
Overnight shooting scene on Cleveland's East side(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New details have been released to 19 News regarding a fatal drive-by shooting that killed a man this week in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood.

Man fatally shot in head on Cleveland’s East Side identified

Cleveland police said 23-year-old Timothy Crim was shot in the head late Tuesday night near the intersection of East 129th Street and Arlington Avenue.

A department spokesperson said preliminary investigation has determined that Crim was walking down the street when shots were fired from a car passing by.

Man dies after being shot in head overnight near Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Crim was pronounced dead Wednesday at University Hospitals.

Homicide investigators have not identified a person(s) of interest, according to police.

Contact police at 216-623-5464 with information. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

