New information on fatal drive-by shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New details have been released to 19 News regarding a fatal drive-by shooting that killed a man this week in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood.

Cleveland police said 23-year-old Timothy Crim was shot in the head late Tuesday night near the intersection of East 129th Street and Arlington Avenue.

A department spokesperson said preliminary investigation has determined that Crim was walking down the street when shots were fired from a car passing by.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Crim was pronounced dead Wednesday at University Hospitals.

Homicide investigators have not identified a person(s) of interest, according to police.

Contact police at 216-623-5464 with information. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.