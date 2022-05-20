Warren Police seize cocaine and $25,000 cash after months-long investigation
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed detectives seized cocaine and about $25,000 in cash after a several-month-long investigation.
The Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit executed the warrant at a home on the southeast side of the city on May 18, WPD said.
Police said detectives recovered:
- approximately nine ounces of powder cocaine
- approximately six ounces of crack cocaine
- miscellaneous drugs
- approximately $25,000 in cash
This investigation is ongoing.
