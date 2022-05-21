19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re in for a hot and humid Saturday with scattered showers and storms - mainly this afternoon and evening as highs approach 90.

Scattered showers and storms overnight will accompany lows in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will be in free-fall Sunday with the passage of a strong cold front featuring scattered showers and thunder with temperatures plummeting through the 60s.

Decreasing cloudiness Sunday night with temperatures bottoming out around 50 will give way to mainly sunny skies on a cool Monday with highs around 60.

Tuesday will hold partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s

