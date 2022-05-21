3 teens shot on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm that three teenagers were shot early Friday morning on the city’s East Side.

The shooting happened around 12:23 a.m. near East 72nd Street and St. Clair Avenue at the border of Cleveland’s Glenville and St. Clair - Superior neighborhoods.

Cleveland police said three men, ages 17, 17 and 18, were injured in the shooting.

One of the 17-year-olds was shot in the head, police said, and the other was shot in the chest.

The 18-year-old was shot in the leg, according to police.

No information about their conditions was released, and police said they were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

