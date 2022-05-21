Barberton teen recognized for wearing seatbelt during February crash in Stark County

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol recognized a Barberton teen on May 21 after she was saved from potentially life-threatening injuries by wearing her seatbelt in a crash in February, according to Lt. Leo Shirkey of the OSHP.

Bella Parker was involved in a crash on Feb. 27 when her car rolled over after driving off the road near State Street in Stark County, a news release said.

Bella had her seatbelt on which prevented her from “sustaining serious injuries,” Lt. Shirkey said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Brett Claxon presented her with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety officials.

“Bella is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Sgt. Claxton said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Bella was also given a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket as the newest entry to the “Saved by the Belt” Club, a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and over 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies designed to recognize those who benefited from their decision to wear their seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.