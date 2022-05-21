2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Barberton teen recognized for wearing seatbelt during February crash in Stark County

Bella Parker, who was involved in a crash on Feb. 27, was honored by the OSHP on May 21.
Bella Parker, who was involved in a crash on Feb. 27, was honored by the OSHP on May 21.(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol recognized a Barberton teen on May 21 after she was saved from potentially life-threatening injuries by wearing her seatbelt in a crash in February, according to Lt. Leo Shirkey of the OSHP.

Bella Parker was involved in a crash on Feb. 27 when her car rolled over after driving off the road near State Street in Stark County, a news release said.

Bella had her seatbelt on which prevented her from “sustaining serious injuries,” Lt. Shirkey said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Brett Claxon presented her with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety officials.

“Bella is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Sgt. Claxton said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Bella was also given a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket as the newest entry to the “Saved by the Belt” Club, a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and over 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies designed to recognize those who benefited from their decision to wear their seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

About 8000 runners will participate in the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon Saturday and...
Cleveland Marathon returns: Meet the winners of the 10K races
Murph and Zodiac head to Buffalo to lend their support to those grieving after last weekend's...
Northeast Ohio canines head to Buffalo to help in aftermath of racist mass shooting
Patrolman Joseph Amabeli (Source: Alliance police)
Alliance officer with ‘biggest and kindest heart’ dies from unexpected medical issue
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Grove City, OH