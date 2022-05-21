Cleveland firefighters battle fire at substation on East 55th Street.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -There are 4,700 First Energy customers without power in Cleveland due to a fire at a substation on E. 55th Street.

The substation is located in the 24OO block of East 55th

According to First Energy crews are on-site and will begin making repairs once the fire is extinguished.

First Energy hopes to have customers back up and running by 9 p.m.

