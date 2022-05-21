Cleveland Guardians postpone May 21 game v. Detroit Tigers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians (17-19) announced their May 21 game vs. the Detroit Tigers (13-26) was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game was set to begin at 7:10 p.m., officials said.

Tonight's game has been postponed due to weather and will be rescheduled as a 7:10 PM ET game on July 14.



Fans with tickets to tonight's game can attend the July 14 game using the same ticket, otherwise they must exchange into one of 51 other game options by 5 PM ET on July 14. pic.twitter.com/ZbHcXLk7c6 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 21, 2022

The game will be rescheduled for July 14 and will start at 7:10 p.m., officials said.

The postponement comes after reports saying strong thunderstorms will be moving through Northeast Ohio.

Fans with tickets to the May 21 matchup will be able to use their current tickets for the rescheduled game, officials confirmed.

If fans aren’t able to attend the rescheduled game will be able to exchange their current ticket for one of 51 game options by July 14 at 5 p.m., officials said.

For more information about today’s rescheduled game, please visit cleguardians.com/schedulechanges.

