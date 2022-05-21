2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Guardians postpone May 21 game v. Detroit Tigers

The game has been rescheduled for July 14 at 7:10 p.m.
Progressive Field ahead of home opener
Progressive Field ahead of home opener(Source: WOIO/Katie Tercek)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians (17-19) announced their May 21 game vs. the Detroit Tigers (13-26) was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game was set to begin at 7:10 p.m., officials said.

The game will be rescheduled for July 14 and will start at 7:10 p.m., officials said.

The postponement comes after reports saying strong thunderstorms will be moving through Northeast Ohio.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, strong storms expected

Fans with tickets to the May 21 matchup will be able to use their current tickets for the rescheduled game, officials confirmed.

If fans aren’t able to attend the rescheduled game will be able to exchange their current ticket for one of 51 game options by July 14 at 5 p.m., officials said.

For more information about today’s rescheduled game, please visit cleguardians.com/schedulechanges.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians logo
Naquin homers, Reds down Guardians 4-2 for 2-game sweep
Cleveland Guardians
Rain postpones Wednesday’s Guardians game until May 19
The Guardians return to the dugout against the Reds but it's unclear when the coaching staff...
Cleveland Guardians return home to battle tough opponent, COVID variant
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches from the dugout in the fourth inning of a...
7 Guardians coaching staff members in MLB Health and Safety protocols after ‘multiple positive COVID-19 tests’