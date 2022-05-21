Cleveland Marathon returns: Meet the winners of the 10K races

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The horn signaled the beginning of the Cleveland Marathon’s 5K and 10K races promptly at 7:30 a.m. Saturday on St. Clair Avenue, welcoming back a city tradition on a perfect day for running.

“It was absolutely incredible,” said the woman’s 10K winner, Michelle Hrehocik. “It was a perfect day, the sun kinda disappeared so we didn’t have too much heat on us, and the city looked amazing and it was just a lot of fun.”

“The course is really cool,” said the men’s 10K winner, James Nedrich. “It runs right by FirstEnergy Stadium, by Progressive Field and over the Guardian Bridge so definitely taking in the sites during the race; it was a lot of fun.”

The Basch brothers of Basch Jewelers, one of the races sponsors, had a special reason to compete.

“Today, we’re running for our mom,” said Justin Basch. “We had lost her last February and down here raising money for her foundation.”

The family expects to raise close to $10,000 for the Denise Basch Foundation.

Two hundred Cleveland Metropolitan School District students ran in the We Run The City program sponsored by the YMCA, including Courtney Jones.

“It was hard, it was tough,” said the 10th grader at New Tech West.

Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon executive chairman Jack Staph ran in the first marathon 45 years ago, back in 1978, and eventually bought the rights.

“This is sorta the rite to spring,” Staph said. “We bring the city to its feet for springtime. This is when spring begins, it always happens on our weekend so it’s back to normal.”

The Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon steps off from Mall B at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.