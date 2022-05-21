2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man wanted for attempting to shoot ex-girlfriend in head, Fairport Harbor police say

Darnell Lamar Burns is wanted for attempted murder and felonious assault, according to police.
Darnell Lamar Burns is wanted for attempted murder and felonious assault, according to police.(Source: Fairport Harbor Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairport Harbor police said officers are looking for a man who allegedly attempted to shoot his ex-girlfriend in the head.

Darnell Lamar Burns is wanted for attempted murder and felonious assault, according to police.

The incident happened Friday at a home in the 300 block of Seventh Street.

Fairport Harbor police said a woman called around 2:50 p.m. reporting that her ex-boyfriend tried to shoot her.

She told police Burns approached a vehicle she was in and fired one shot at her head; she was not injured.

Burns fled in area in a silver car, and police said that vehicle was later found in Painesville.

Fairport Harbor police said Burns should not be approached.

Call 911 or 440-354-3434 with tips.

