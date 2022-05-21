Man wanted for attempting to shoot ex-girlfriend in head, Fairport Harbor police say

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairport Harbor police said officers are looking for a man who allegedly attempted to shoot his ex-girlfriend in the head.

Darnell Lamar Burns is wanted for attempted murder and felonious assault, according to police.

The incident happened Friday at a home in the 300 block of Seventh Street.

Fairport Harbor police said a woman called around 2:50 p.m. reporting that her ex-boyfriend tried to shoot her.

She told police Burns approached a vehicle she was in and fired one shot at her head; she was not injured.

Burns fled in area in a silver car, and police said that vehicle was later found in Painesville.

Fairport Harbor police said Burns should not be approached.

Call 911 or 440-354-3434 with tips.

