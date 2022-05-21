19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, strong storms expected

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for the entire area until 10 p.m. tonight.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for the area until 10 PM.



This means condition are FAVORABLE for strong storms to develop this afternoon.



Biggest concern for us will be damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Cs5srbYRKN — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) May 21, 2022

Biggest concern for us will be damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

Any storm that fires up will be slow moving, meaning flash flooding is also possible through the afternoon and evening.

SEVERE T'STORM WARNING for Richland county until 3:30 PM. 60 MPH winds and quarter size hail possible. pic.twitter.com/z8DiKZ97Ho — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) May 21, 2022

The tornado threat is low for today, however we can’t rule out a brief spin-up.

The watch ends this evening, so no severe weather worries after midnight tonight.

Scattered rain and a few rumbles will remain through Sunday and the Cleveland Marathon.

