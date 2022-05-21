2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, strong storms expected

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for the entire area until 10 p.m. tonight.

This means condition are FAVORABLE for strong storms to develop this afternoon.

Biggest concern for us will be damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

Any storm that fires up will be slow moving, meaning flash flooding is also possible through the afternoon and evening.

The tornado threat is low for today, however we can’t rule out a brief spin-up.

The watch ends this evening, so no severe weather worries after midnight tonight.

Scattered rain and a few rumbles will remain through Sunday and the Cleveland Marathon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

