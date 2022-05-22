2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 taken to local hospital after car flies into pond in Chardon, officials say

One person was taken to a local hospital after a car drove off an intersection and flew into a...
One person was taken to a local hospital after a car drove off an intersection and flew into a pond in Chardon.(Source: Chardon Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a car drove off an intersection and flew into a pond in Chardon, according to the Chardon Fire Department.

The crash happened at around 10:00 a.m. on May 21 when a red Toyota Prius crashed into a pond on Industrial Parkway, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Chardon FD personnel received a call at approx 10:04am this morning for a car into the pond on Industrial Parkway. The...

Posted by The Chardon Fire Department on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Firefighters arrived within five minutes of getting the call, according to firefighter Dan Murdock of the Chardon Fire Department.

The front end of the Prius was only partially submerged in the pond, Murdock said.

The driver and passengers were already out of the car when officials arrived and were treated on the scene for minor injuries, according to the Facebook post.

The driver was taken to a local hospital after the crash, officials confirmed.

The car was pulled out of the pond within 15 minutes, Murdock confirmed.

The Chardon Police Department is investigating the crash, according to the Facebook post.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information is released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

A man was arrested and charged after attempting to rob someone he knew at a trailer park in...
Man arrested after attempted robbery in Summit County trailer park
Darnell Lamar Burns is wanted for attempted murder and felonious assault, according to police.
Man wanted for attempting to shoot ex-girlfriend in head, Fairport Harbor police say
About 8000 runners will participate in the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon Saturday and...
Cleveland Marathon returns: Meet the winners of the 10K races
Cleveland Marathon returns: Meet the winners of the 10K races
Cleveland Marathon returns: Meet the winners of the 10K races