1 taken to local hospital after car flies into pond in Chardon, officials say

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a car drove off an intersection and flew into a pond in Chardon, according to the Chardon Fire Department.

The crash happened at around 10:00 a.m. on May 21 when a red Toyota Prius crashed into a pond on Industrial Parkway, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes of getting the call, according to firefighter Dan Murdock of the Chardon Fire Department.

The front end of the Prius was only partially submerged in the pond, Murdock said.

The driver and passengers were already out of the car when officials arrived and were treated on the scene for minor injuries, according to the Facebook post.

The driver was taken to a local hospital after the crash, officials confirmed.

The car was pulled out of the pond within 15 minutes, Murdock confirmed.

The Chardon Police Department is investigating the crash, according to the Facebook post.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information is released.

