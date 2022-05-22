2 Strong 4 Bullies
Broadview Heights police save baby raccoon stuck in outdoor drain

Broadview Heights police save baby raccoon stuck in drain
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A baby raccoon has a second chance at life thanks to a Broadview Heights police officer.

According to a department Facebook post, Patrolman Pozek jumped into action after learning the raccoon was trapped in an outdoor drain.

Pozek saved the raccoon, who received the nickname “Little Kevin” in the officer’s honor.

Broadview Heights police said the curious creature was “exhausted” after the rescue, so he enjoyed a night of rest and relaxation at the animal kennel.

“Little Kevin” made a full recovery and was released back into the wild to be reunited with his family, according to the post.

