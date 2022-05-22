City leaders put up ‘Traffic Calming Measures’ in Slavic Village to slow down speeding drivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Many say cars speeding down residential streets has been a problem all over Cleveland.

“We all need to come together and be concerned and take action,” said Joy Cummings, resident.

And so they did. The Warzawa Triangle Block Club in Slavic Village have been meeting with city leaders for the last 2 years with their concerns and came up with a plan for “Traffic Calming Measures.”

There are now colorful shapes near the curbs on E. 69th and Sebert off Fleet Avenue. It’s a measure that combines art and safety, a first of a kind in the city.

Traffic Calming Measures installed in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood. The goal is to slow down speeding drivers. (WOIO-TV)

“So this kind of causes a visual caution as someone is making a turn into a parking lane,” said Tiffany Andreoli.

Ward 12 Councilwoman Rebecca Maurer helped the residents get their permits to them in place and says she approves.

“Painting the street like this is something that we know with research and science is a way to get drivers to pay attention and not fly around these corners so basically think that because the curbs extend out longer and it makes them go slower,” said Maurer.

Last month, a 5-year-old girl was killed in the Stockyards neighborhood after a driver hit and dragged her. 2 days after her death, residents installed these speed bumps, forcing drivers to slow down. Neighbors back here on E. 69th say whatever it takes.

So while it’s a first here in Slavic Village, there are plans to do this in other neighborhoods all over Cleveland.

“I love it. I think it achieves a couple of goals with beautification in the neighborhood but also hopefully the traffic calming that will come with that,” said Jared Bartley, resident.

