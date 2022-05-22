2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City leaders put up ‘Traffic Calming Measures’ in Slavic Village to slow down speeding drivers

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Many say cars speeding down residential streets has been a problem all over Cleveland.

“We all need to come together and be concerned and take action,” said Joy Cummings, resident.

And so they did. The Warzawa Triangle Block Club in Slavic Village have been meeting with city leaders for the last 2 years with their concerns and came up with a plan for “Traffic Calming Measures.”

There are now colorful shapes near the curbs on E. 69th and Sebert off Fleet Avenue. It’s a measure that combines art and safety, a first of a kind in the city.

Traffic Calming Measures installed in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood. The goal is to...
Traffic Calming Measures installed in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood. The goal is to slow down speeding drivers.(WOIO-TV)

“So this kind of causes a visual caution as someone is making a turn into a parking lane,” said Tiffany Andreoli.

Ward 12 Councilwoman Rebecca Maurer helped the residents get their permits to them in place and says she approves.

“Painting the street like this is something that we know with research and science is a way to get drivers to pay attention and not fly around these corners so basically think that because the curbs extend out longer and it makes them go slower,” said Maurer.

Traffic Calming Measures installed in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood. The goal is to...
Traffic Calming Measures installed in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood. The goal is to slow down speeding drivers.(WOIO-TV)

Last month, a 5-year-old girl was killed in the Stockyards neighborhood after a driver hit and dragged her. 2 days after her death, residents installed these speed bumps, forcing drivers to slow down. Neighbors back here on E. 69th say whatever it takes.

Residents install speed bumps on W. 50th Street in Cleveland after 5-year-old’s death

So while it’s a first here in Slavic Village, there are plans to do this in other neighborhoods all over Cleveland.

“I love it. I think it achieves a couple of goals with beautification in the neighborhood but also hopefully the traffic calming that will come with that,” said Jared Bartley, resident.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

City leaders put up ‘Traffic Calming Measures’ in Slavic Village to slow down speeding drivers
City leaders put up ‘Traffic Calming Measures’ in Slavic Village to slow down speeding drivers
15 felony arrests and 30 citations were made while 15 vehicles were confiscated during a joint...
Operation ‘Wheels Down’: 15 arrests made from Cleveland Police, OSHP initiative
One person was taken to a local hospital after a car drove off an intersection and flew into a...
1 taken to local hospital after car flies into pond in Chardon, officials say
A man was arrested and charged after attempting to rob someone he knew at a trailer park in...
Man arrested after attempted robbery in Summit County trailer park