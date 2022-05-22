Man arrested after attempted robbery in Summit County trailer park

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was arrested and charged after attempting to rob someone he knew at a trailer park in Summit County, according to the New Franklin Police Department.

The incident happened on May 21 at 11:49 a.m. at the Rex Hill trailer Park in New Franklin, according to a press release.

Officers learned Scott Edgar, 43, entered a trailer in the park and demanded money from the owner, who he knew, the press release said.

A struggle began between Edgar and the owner, where the owner took a firearm Edgar had and fired it into the ground, the press release said.

Edgar then fled from the scene, and was found at his home a short time later, officers said.

Edgar was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, the press release said.

He was taken to the Summit County Jail where he will wait for his court date, the press release said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.