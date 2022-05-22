Man, woman killed after car hits semi, catches fire in Richland County

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Saturday night in Richland County after a fiery crash involving a car and semi tractor-trailer.

The deceased victims were identified by the highway patrol as Canton residents Allison M. McCort, 18, and Evan N. Friend, 25.

According to a news release, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday on I-71 in Mifflin Township.

The highway patrol said McCort and Friend were traveling in a Jeep when it lost control and ran off the roadway into the southbound lanes.

That’s when the Jeep was hit by the semi tractor-trailer, struck a guardrail and caught fire, according to the release.

Authorities responded to the scene to find the Jeep ablaze.

OSHP said McCort was ejected in the crash, and Friend was partially ejected.

They were pronounced dead on scene.

According to the release, no one in the semi tractor-trailer was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

