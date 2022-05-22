2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man, woman killed after car hits semi, catches fire in Richland County

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Saturday night in Richland County after a fiery crash involving a car and semi tractor-trailer.

The deceased victims were identified by the highway patrol as Canton residents Allison M. McCort, 18, and Evan N. Friend, 25.

According to a news release, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday on I-71 in Mifflin Township.

The highway patrol said McCort and Friend were traveling in a Jeep when it lost control and ran off the roadway into the southbound lanes.

That’s when the Jeep was hit by the semi tractor-trailer, struck a guardrail and caught fire, according to the release.

Authorities responded to the scene to find the Jeep ablaze.

OSHP said McCort was ejected in the crash, and Friend was partially ejected.

They were pronounced dead on scene.

According to the release, no one in the semi tractor-trailer was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
35-year-old pedestrian fatally struck on I-90 in Cleveland
Video shows multi-car crash in Bratenahl after deer runs onto interstate
Video shows multi-car crash in Bratenahl after deer runs onto interstate
3 taken to hospitals after crash on Cleveland’s East Side, EMS says
3 taken to hospitals after crash on Cleveland’s East Side, EMS says
6 car crash on I-90 in Bratenahl
6 cars crash on I-90 after deer jumps on roadway, Bratenahl police say