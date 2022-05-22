No one injured after fire engulfs home in Geauga County

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Nobody was hurt after a fire blazed through a home in Geauga County on May 22, according to the Hambden Township Fire Department.

The fire happened at 8:36 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Hambden Fire Department.

The Hambden Fire Department received assistance from the Chardon, Middlefield, Montville, Leroy and Munson Fire Departments, the post said.

A level-one MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) was activated, according to the post, which called in additional resources from several other fire crews, the post said.

A dog, a cat, and several fish were rescued from the burning home, the post said.

The Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit is still investigating the fire’s origins, officials said.

