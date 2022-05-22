2 Strong 4 Bullies
No one injured after fire engulfs home in Geauga County

A fire blazed through a home in Geauga County on May 22.
A fire blazed through a home in Geauga County on May 22.(Source: Hambden Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Nobody was hurt after a fire blazed through a home in Geauga County on May 22, according to the Hambden Township Fire Department.

The fire happened at 8:36 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Hambden Fire Department.

The Hambden Fire Department received assistance from the Chardon, Middlefield, Montville, Leroy and Munson Fire Departments, the post said.

At 0836 hrs this morning Hambden Fire Department along with automatic mutual aid from The Chardon Fire Department,...

Posted by Hambden Fire Department on Sunday, May 22, 2022

A level-one MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) was activated, according to the post, which called in additional resources from several other fire crews, the post said.

A dog, a cat, and several fish were rescued from the burning home, the post said.

The Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit is still investigating the fire’s origins, officials said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

