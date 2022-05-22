Northeast Ohio cleaning up after heavy rains

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby was pounded by hail at the start of Saturday’s storms.

Then, dark clouds opened up all around Northeast Ohio with rainfall that quickly drenched the area.

Two to three inches of rain fell in a very short period of time, wreaking havoc on roads and highways.

Cars hydroplaned out of control due to dangerous ponding on the roads.

One accident on I-90 East at the Eddy Road/Bratenahl exit ramp took at least an hour to clean up.

But there were similar accidents on I-71 in both directions as well as 480 West.

In Solon, Aurora Road at Camp Industrial Parkway was shut down for a time due to downed power lines but has since reopened.

Some trees in Euclid fell to the ground, obviously unable to stand up to the storm.

