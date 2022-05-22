Northeast Ohio weather: Cool finale to weekend with potential for scattered showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures will be in free-fall today with the passage of a strong cold front featuring scattered showers.

Temperatures will plummet through the 60s.

Variable skies will be the rule tonight with temperatures bottoming out in the low 50s.

We’ll see more clouds than sun on a cool Monday with highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday will hold partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms return Wednesday with highs around 80.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.