Northeast Ohio Weather: Few showers and storms overnight, falling temps Sunday

Few showers and storms early Sunday
(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Severe Thunderstorm WATCH for the area has ended.

Severe weather is not expected overnight, but a few showers and storms could fire up overnight Saturday into Sunday as a cold front passes through.

Temperatures will be near 70 to start Sunday and slowly fall into the 60s through the afternoon.

High temperatures will be cooler Monday in the low 60s.

The forecast looks dry until Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

