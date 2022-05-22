2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation ‘Wheels Down’: 15 arrests made from Cleveland Police, OSHP initiative

15 felony arrests and 30 citations were made while 15 vehicles were confiscated during a joint...
15 felony arrests and 30 citations were made while 15 vehicles were confiscated during a joint law enforcement sting on May 21.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s joint initiative, titled “Operation Wheels Down”, resulted in 15 felony arrests, 30 citations and 15 confiscated vehicles during a law enforcement sting on May 21, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

The initiative was created by the City of Cleveland and state law enforcement agencies to develop and put strategies into place after increases in off-road vehicles being used on city streets, according to a press release.

The Bureau of Traffic, the Aviation Unit, the Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit, the Gang Impact Unit, and the Real Time Crime Center were involved in the operation, the press release said.

Two firearms were also recovered during the sting, officials confirmed.

“The City remains committed to ensuring that law enforcement has the resources necessary to continue to enforce laws and ensure safety on our streets and within our neighborhoods,” the statement said.

Cleveland officials have asked for the community’s help by calling 911 in an emergency, 216-621-1234 in a non-emergency, or by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME to provide a tip anonymously.

Police said a cash reward may also be available.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

