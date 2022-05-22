2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County Sheriffs: 28-year-old man missing since May 20

Alexander Foulkrod was last seen leaving a residence on 45th Street in Plain Township on May 20.
Alexander Foulkrod was last seen leaving a residence on 45th Street in Plain Township on May 20.(Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriffs have asked for the community’s help to locate a 28-year-old man who has been missing since May 20.

Alexander Foulkrod was last seen leaving a residence on 45th Street in Plain Township, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Sheriffs asked the public not to approach Foulkrod if he is seen, the post said.

Officers asked anyone with information on Foulkrod’s whereabouts to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

