Willoughby Fire Department rescues person trapped after crash

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Fire Department said crews rescued a person early Sunday when they became trapped after a crash.

The single-car crash happened around 6 a.m. on Euclid Avenue near Brown Avenue.

According to the fire department, crews rescued the victim within 20 minutes of arriving on scene.

Crews first took the victim to University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center, the fire department said.

They were later life-flighted to a Cleveland trauma center.

There is no word on their condition.

