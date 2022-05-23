14-year-old girl fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The overnight shooting death of a 14-year-old girl is under investigation by Cleveland police.

This happened around midnight Sunday on Columbia Avenue in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

The teenager was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police officials confirmed to 19 News.

Multiple shots fired on Columbia Avenue. Shots fired into a house and car. A 14 year old female was killed by a GSW. pic.twitter.com/4oiDtRxEvf — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 23, 2022

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear; 19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

