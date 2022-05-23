19-year-old arrested for shooting and killing man after an argument, Wooster police say

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged after shooting and killing a 28-year-old after an argument between the two, according to Sgt. Greg Kolek of the Wooster Police Department.

The shooting happened at 5:46 p.m. May 20 in the 400 block of E. Larwill Street, according to a news release.

Officers arrived and found people providing medical aid to Blair Snyder, from Wooster, who was shot in the chest, the release said.

Snyder was transported to Wooster Community Hospital where he later died from his injuries, the release said.

Officers quickly identified the suspect as Dylan Pelfrey, from Orrville, after witnesses said the two got into an argument before the shooting, the release said.

Witnesses also told police both men were carrying guns and Pelfrey took Snyder’s gun before leaving the scene, the release said.

Pelfrey was located in Orrville and the Orrville Police Department arrested him without incident, the release said.

Pelfrey was charged with the murder at the time of his arrest, Sgt. Kolek said.

Pelfrey was taken to the Wayne County Jail and officers recovered both guns, the release said.

Officials said a hearing has not been scheduled by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers have asked anyone with information on the shooting should call the Wooster Police Department Detective’s Bureau.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.