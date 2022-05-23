2 shot at apartment complex in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were transported to a local hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in Elyria, according to the Elyria Fire Department.

Elyria Police, Fire and EMS arrived at the apartment complex, located in the 200 block of Washington Avenue, at around 3 p.m. on May 23, according to officials.

One man and woman were transported with “multiple” gunshot wounds, officials confirmed.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

