2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 shot at apartment complex in Elyria

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were transported to a local hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in Elyria, according to the Elyria Fire Department.

Elyria Police, Fire and EMS arrived at the apartment complex, located in the 200 block of Washington Avenue, at around 3 p.m. on May 23, according to officials.

One man and woman were transported with “multiple” gunshot wounds, officials confirmed.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Several people shot on Cleveland’s East Side
East 152nd shooting
Cuyahoga Falls elementary school evacuated for small fire
The Mentor Public Schools system should have a new superintendent soon.
Mentor superintendent search narrowed down to 3 candidates