3 arrested in Canton for alleged murder after holding person hostage, 4th person still wanted

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people, all wanted for murder, were arrested in Canton after taking a man hostage, Stark County Sheriff George Miller said.

Police originally found a dead body, later identified as 32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy, from Plain Township, dead on the side of the road near the intersection of Hardington Avenue NE and 12th Street NE in Canton, according to a press release from the department.

During a search warrant on May 13 executed by Stark County sheriffs and Canton police on a house in the 600 block of Correll Avenue NE in Canton, officers found a person held hostage in the basement, the news release said.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, sheriffs said.

Jeremy Morlock, 43, Clayton Smart, 24, and Mary Ann Soliday, 34, were all arrested in connection to Pomeroy’s death, the release said.

All three were also charged with one count each of rape, kidnapping and felonious assault in connection with the person held hostage.

Morlock was charged with one count of aggravated murder, while Smart and Soliday were individually charged with one count of complicity to commit aggravated murder, sheriffs confirmed.

Sheriffs also put a warrant out for a fourth suspect connected to Pomeroy’s death.

Andrew Williams, 27, is also wanted by Stark County sheriffs in connection to Pomeroy’s death, officers said.

Williams was last seen in the 300 block of 8th Street NE in Canton, officers said.

Sheriffs said Williams should be considered armed and dangerous and the public has been asked to not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Canton Police Department at 330-649-5800.

