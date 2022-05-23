2 Strong 4 Bullies
Body found in Cleveland’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: Cleveland police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a body was found on the city’s East side Monday morning.

According to authorities, the body was located in the area of East 156th Street and Waterloo Road. This is in Cleveland’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.

E. 156th Street and Waterloo Road
E. 156th Street and Waterloo Road((Source: WOIO))

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner was also called to the scene.

At this time, no other details are being released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

