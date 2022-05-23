Body found in Cleveland’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a body was found on the city’s East side Monday morning.

According to authorities, the body was located in the area of East 156th Street and Waterloo Road. This is in Cleveland’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.

E. 156th Street and Waterloo Road ((Source: WOIO))

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner was also called to the scene.

At this time, no other details are being released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.