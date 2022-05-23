Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio will open 8 new locations in June
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio will open eight new locations in June across the area.
The clubs will be located in Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain and Huron counties and will serve different age ranges.
Members can join free of charge, and more information is available here.
New locations are listed below:
- Garfield Heights High School, June 20
- Euclid Middle School; start date to be determined
- Akron Buchtel Community Learning Center; start date to be determined
- Akron North High School; start date to be determined
- Cuyahoga Falls Preston Elementary School; start date to be determined
- Longfellow Middle School; starts June 13
- Ely Elementary School; starts June 27
- New London Elementary; starts June 13
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.