Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio will open 8 new locations in June

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio will open eight new locations in June across the area.

The clubs will be located in Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain and Huron counties and will serve different age ranges.

Members can join free of charge, and more information is available here.

New locations are listed below:

Garfield Heights High School, June 20

Euclid Middle School; start date to be determined

Akron Buchtel Community Learning Center; start date to be determined

Akron North High School; start date to be determined

Cuyahoga Falls Preston Elementary School; start date to be determined

Longfellow Middle School; starts June 13

Ely Elementary School; starts June 27

New London Elementary; starts June 13

“There has never been a greater need to prioritize the best interests of our youth. This expansion will help more kids and more families in more places in our community. In order to start reversing the worst child poverty rates in the country, parents who are able to work must be able to have free care for their kids while they work to support a family.”

