Burglars breaks into Summit County business through the roof vent

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A burglar broke into a closed Akron beauty supply store through a vent on the roof, said Akron police.

Roof vent ((Source: Akron police))

According to officers, the break-in happened either late Saturday or early Sunday.

Akron police were called to the KNP Beauty Supply store in the 1400 block of S. Arlington Street after the manager arrived at work.

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the register and possibly some other merchandise, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

