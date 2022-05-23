2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car crashes into pickup, runs it into woman’s house in Old Brooklyn

“This morning we had a truck end up in our front porch and it’s the first time on our property, but it happens countless times,” Madi Wylie said.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman in Old Brooklyn was woken up to a pickup being plowed into her front porch Sunday morning.

Madi Wylie said the pickup was parked across the street when a driver crashed into it and drove it into her home.

“This morning we had a truck end up in our front porch and it’s the first time on our property, but it happens countless times,” Wylie said.

Wylie said car accidents happen almost every day outside her house near Broadview and Tate.

“They’re just going way too fast around this curve,” Wylie said.

In recent months, a car rolled over on its side and a telephone pole was nearly on the ground after a car collided with it.

“I don’t know if a stop light would help, I don’t know if maybe bigger signs like they have over there might help, but I’m not sure,” Wylie said.

Wylie said the City of Cleveland needs to take action soon before these crashes hurt someone or become deadly.

“There could have been somebody on the porch, people walk up and down the street daily here,” Wylie said. “A lot of pedestrians walk through here, families, people walking their dogs. Something has to be done.”

