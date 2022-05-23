Cleveland Fire Department battles overnight fire at local business on Cleveland’s East Side, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department is currently battling a 2-alarm overnight structure fire at a local business on Cleveland’s East Side, according to officials.

The fire started at 10:43 p.m. at Universal Heat Treating, located at 3878 E. 93rd St., department officials said.

Working Fire at Monroe Machines E93rd and Loren. The Scanner reported that this is a partial roof collapse. CFD is cutting down fences to get access to the blaze. pic.twitter.com/KQc3TRBAt4 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 23, 2022

Update: the business is Universal Heat Treating pic.twitter.com/PisVFlUOWk — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 23, 2022

UPDATE this fire is now a triple two alarm pic.twitter.com/e5Dysny2Tq — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 23, 2022

14 crews are currently battling the fire, department officials said.

Cleveland Fire officials said they are still working to get more details on the fire.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

