Cleveland Fire Department battles overnight fire at local business on Cleveland’s East Side, officials say
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department is currently battling a 2-alarm overnight structure fire at a local business on Cleveland’s East Side, according to officials.
The fire started at 10:43 p.m. at Universal Heat Treating, located at 3878 E. 93rd St., department officials said.
14 crews are currently battling the fire, department officials said.
Cleveland Fire officials said they are still working to get more details on the fire.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
