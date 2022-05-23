2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland firefighters battle blaze at Union-Miles business for 2nd time in 2 years

By Avery Williams and Katie Tercek
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A business located in Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood caught fire overnight for the second time in just two years.

Cleveland fire officials confirm crews were sent late Sunday to University Heat Treatment, located at 3878 East 93rd St.

Firefighters remained on scene into Monday morning, and officials said the building’s roof collapsed during their efforts to extinguish the blaze.

Officials confirmed to 19 News that no firefighter injuries were reported.

The building also caught fire in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2020.

