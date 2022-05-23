Cleveland firefighters battle blaze at Union-Miles business for 2nd time in 2 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A business located in Cleveland’s Union-Miles neighborhood caught fire overnight for the second time in just two years.

Cleveland fire officials confirm crews were sent late Sunday to University Heat Treatment, located at 3878 East 93rd St.

RIGHT NOW: A look inside the damaged Cleveland business where flames ripped through last night. Their roof collapsed as a result of the fire.



Workers showing up to work, say the didn’t even know the fire happened. https://t.co/3Fnz3ELiOH pic.twitter.com/ZrXR0oaHqo — Katie Tercek (@KT_Tercek) May 23, 2022

Firefighters remained on scene into Monday morning, and officials said the building’s roof collapsed during their efforts to extinguish the blaze.

Officials confirmed to 19 News that no firefighter injuries were reported.

The building also caught fire in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2020.

