Cleveland police search for suspect with no teeth after bank robbery in West Park
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said detectives are looking for a bank robbery suspect who has no teeth.
According to police, the robbery happened around 9 a.m. Friday at the PNC bank at 15100 Puritas Ave. in West Park.
The woman robbed the bank with a note, police said, and kept her hand in her bag as if she had a weapon.
Police said she abandoned the clothes pictured below in a gas station dumpster after fleeing.
Police described her as having no teeth at the time of the robbery and a broad nose; she is about 160 pounds and 5′2″ tall.
Call Cleveland police at 216-623-2533 or CrimeStoppers with tips.
