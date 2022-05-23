CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said detectives are looking for a bank robbery suspect who has no teeth.

According to police, the robbery happened around 9 a.m. Friday at the PNC bank at 15100 Puritas Ave. in West Park.

The woman robbed the bank with a note, police said, and kept her hand in her bag as if she had a weapon.

Police said she abandoned the clothes pictured below in a gas station dumpster after fleeing.

Cleveland police search for suspect with no teeth after bank robbery in West Park (Source: Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Police described her as having no teeth at the time of the robbery and a broad nose; she is about 160 pounds and 5′2″ tall.

Call Cleveland police at 216-623-2533 or CrimeStoppers with tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.