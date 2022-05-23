2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for suspect with no teeth after bank robbery in West Park

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said detectives are looking for a bank robbery suspect who has no teeth.

According to police, the robbery happened around 9 a.m. Friday at the PNC bank at 15100 Puritas Ave. in West Park.

The woman robbed the bank with a note, police said, and kept her hand in her bag as if she had a weapon.

Police said she abandoned the clothes pictured below in a gas station dumpster after fleeing.

Cleveland police search for suspect with no teeth after bank robbery in West Park
Cleveland police search for suspect with no teeth after bank robbery in West Park(Source: Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Police described her as having no teeth at the time of the robbery and a broad nose; she is about 160 pounds and 5′2″ tall.

Call Cleveland police at 216-623-2533 or CrimeStoppers with tips.

