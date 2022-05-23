2 Strong 4 Bullies
Couple pleads not guilty to killing 4-year-old Euclid boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman accused in in the murder of a four-year-old Euclid boy were arraigned Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Dyneshia Anderson and Devin Hall each pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

Devin Hall and Dyneshia Anderson
Devin Hall and Dyneshia Anderson(Source: Euclid police)

Euclid police said officers responded to the Parkside Gardens apartment complex in the 1400 block of East 260th Street on May 5 for an unresponsive child.

Musiah Wadud was pronounced dead later that day at a local hospital, said police.

A Cuyahoga County prosecutor said the little boy had over 100 marks on his body; including skull fractures, ligature marks in various stages of healing, numerous bruises and lacerations.

Musiah Wadud
Musiah Wadud(Source: Courtesy to WOIO)

According to family, Anderson is Wadud’s aunt and Hall is her boyfriend. Anderson had legal custody of Wadud.

Both are being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail and will be back in court on May 27.

Police said three other children, who are 10 years old or younger, were removed from Anderson and Hall’s apartment for their safety.

